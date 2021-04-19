Catholics pray for an end to abortion during a June 15, 2019, procession and rally outside Planned Parenthood's facility in Charlotte, N.C. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a Feb. 24, 2020, ruling upheld the Trump administration's "Protect Life Rule" that stops Title X family planning funds from going to abortion providers, like Planned Parenthood. (CNS photo/Patricia L. Guilfoyle, Catholic News Herald) See LIFE-RULE-APPEALS-COURT Feb. 25, 2020.