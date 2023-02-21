BROGLIO-NICARAGUANS

Juan Sebastián Chamorro, one of the more than 200 freed political prisoners from Nicaragua, speaks to reporters after arriving in the U.S. at Dulles International Airport in Virginia Feb. 9, 2023. (OSV News photo/Kevin Lamarque, Reuters)

WASHINGTON | Amid the "dark hour" besetting Nicaragua -- with the imprisonment of a bishop, the expulsion of over 200 political prisoners and ongoing human rights violations -- Nicaraguans' "courageous hope, charity and solidarity are bearing witness" to their enduring faith, said the president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio, who heads the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA, issued a statement Feb. 21 in response to several recent developments in Nicaragua, including the deportation of 222 political prisoners to the United States Feb. 9 by President Daniel Ortega's regime.

