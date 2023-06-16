ORLANDO23-PRESIDENTIAL-ADDRESS

Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA, who is president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, speaks June 15, 2023, during the USCCB's spring plenary assembly in Orlando, Fla. (OSV News photo/Bob Roller)

ORLANDO, Fla. | The Catholic Church in the United States remains "committed to the common good" in navigating several political issues impacting the poor and vulnerable, especially migrants, Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, told the conference's Spring Plenary Assembly June 15.

Archbishop Broglio, who oversees the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA, told fellow bishops gathered in Orlando, Florida, that "we cannot fail to see the face of Christ in all of those who need our assistance, especially the poor and the vulnerable."

