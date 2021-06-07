Father Jorge Torres, then vocation director of the Diocese of Orlando, is seen Oct. 29, 2015, at Immaculate Conception Seminary in Huntington, N.Y. Currently pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Melbourne, Father Torres was appointed June 7, 2021, as a specialist for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Secretariat for Evangelization and Catechesis in Washington. In his new role, effective July 12, he will to help implement a planned multiyear National Eucharistic Revival. (CNS photo/Gregory A. Shemitz)