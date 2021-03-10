Karen Musacchio helps Christopher Musacchio, a fourth grader at Christ the King School in Nashville, Tenn., with his classroom assignments from home March 24, 2020. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Administrative Committee released a pastoral message March 9, 2021, marking one year since the coronavirus pandemic "changed life" and "ushered in suffering" in the United States. (CNS photo/Rick Musacchio, Tennessee Register)