Young people from St. Brigid Parish in Bushwick, N.Y., attend a send-off Mass at Immaculate Conception Center in Douglaston, N.Y., July 23, 2023, for pilgrims from the Diocese of Brooklyn, N.Y., who will attend World Youth Day in Lisbon, Portugal, Aug. 1-6. The diocese will be represented by more than 300 pilgrims at the event. (OSV News photo/Gregory A. Shemitz)

When Pope Francis arrives in Lisbon for World Youth Day 2023, there will be plenty of pilgrims from the U.S. ready to greet him -- close to 29,000.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops announced July 24 that more than 28,600 individuals, most between the ages of 18 and 25, and over 60 U.S bishops will be on hand for the Aug. 1-6 gathering. While registration numbers have not yet been finalized (and in fact are rising, said the bishops' conference), the U.S. is set to have one of the five largest delegations at WYD.

