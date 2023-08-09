HIROSHIMA-NAGASAKI-BOMB-COMMEMORATION

Shinto priests bow to the altar during an interfaith service at the Atomic Bomb Memorial Mound in Hiroshima, Japan, Aug. 6, 2023, to commemorate those who died in the atomic bombing of Hiroshima Aug. 6, 1945. (OSV News photo/Northwest Catholic)

HIROSHIMA, Japan | On the 78th anniversary of the 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Archbishop Paul D. Etienne of Seattle and Archbishop John C. Wester of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and the Pilgrimage of Peace delegation from their archdioceses participated in an interfaith prayer ceremony and a peace memorial ceremony.

"It was hard to fathom that with just one bomb, this entire city along with some 140,000 people died as a result, far more than the tens of thousands gathered this morning to remember them," Archbishop Etienne wrote on his blog about the interfaith ceremony at the Atomic Bomb Memorial Mound that was led by the Hiroshima Prefecture Federation of Religions.

