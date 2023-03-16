UKRAINE-REFUGEE-EXTENSION

Ukrainians seeking asylum in the United States wait to board a bus April 22, 2022, outside the Benito Juarez sports complex, set up as a shelter by the local government in Tijuana, Mexico. Thousands of Ukrainians who fled the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion are now eligible to apply for a one-year extension of their stay in the U.S.(OSV News photo/Jorge Duenes, Reuters)

 Thousands of Ukrainians who fled their nation in the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022 can now apply to extend their stay in the U.S. by one year.

On March 13, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it would begin considering extensions, on a case-by-case basis, for Ukrainian nationals and immediate family members who entered the U.S. prior to the federal government's Uniting for Ukraine program.

