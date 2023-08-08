UNINTENTIONAL-ANTISEMITISM-CATHOLIC-CATECHESIS

A demonstrator holds a sign that reads 'no to antisemitism', during a protest against antisemitism and to commemorate the 2012 Toulouse attack against a Jewish school that left three children and an adult dead, at the Place de la Republique square in Paris, France, March 13, 2022. (OSV News photo/Benoit Tessier, Reuters)

Confusion about Jesus' Jewish identity persists, despite almost six decades of Catholic Church teaching on how to present Jews and Judaism in catechesis and preaching.

That's according to biblical scholar Amy-Jill Levine, co-editor of "The Jewish Annotated New Testament," who attributed the problem to "ignorance."

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.