UKRAINE-REFUGEE-EXTENSION

Ukrainians seeking asylum in the United States wait to board a bus April 22, 2022, outside the Benito Juarez sports complex, set up as a shelter by the local government in Tijuana, Mexico. Thousands of Ukrainians who fled the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion are now eligible to apply for a one-year extension of their stay in the U.S.(OSV News photo/Jorge Duenes, Reuters)

Ukrainian Catholic leaders in the U.S. are applauding the International Criminal Court's March 17 decision to issue arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his commissioner for children's rights, Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova.

The ICC charged the two with the war crimes of "unlawful deportation" and "unlawful transfer" of children from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

