ULMA-FATHER-NIEMCZAK-OREGON

Oregon-based Father Michael Niemczak, pictured in an undated photo, is collecting prayers for the Ulma family's intercession as he prepares to attend their beatification in Markowa, Poland, Sept. 10, 2023. His great grandfather, Jan Niemczak, was Wiktoria Ulma's cousin. (OSV News photo/Father Micheal Niemczak)

Father Michael Niemczak, whose great-grandfather, Jan Niemczak, was Wiktoria Ulma's cousin, decided he can't fly from his home in Oregon to Markowa, Poland, for his family members' beatification empty-handed.

He plans to bring prayer intentions that anyone can share with the priest online.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.