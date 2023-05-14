SCOTUS-BORDER-POLICY

George, 5, a migrant boy from Venezuela traveling with his family, looks through the border wall as family members line up to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, Dec. 27, 2022. (OSV News photo/Jose Luis Gonzalez, Reuters)

Eight U.S. Catholic bishops whose dioceses share a border with Mexico reaffirmed their commitment to promoting human dignity and their cooperation with government officials as the church and its partner organizations provide humanitarian aid.

"Daily, we witness the human consequences of migration, both its blessings and its challenges," the bishops said in a May 12 statement released by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. "As pastors of border communities, we minister to migrants and native-born persons alike. Our congregations include asylum seekers, enforcement officers, landowners, and elected officials, who come together, not as strangers or adversaries but as sisters and brothers, equal in dignity and worth before the Lord."

