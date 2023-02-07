DOLAN-CONTRACEPTIVE-MANDATE

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, is pictured in a Feb. 23, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. A sixty-day comment period is underway for a new HHS proposed rule on contraceptive mandate; New York Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan, chairman of the U.S. bishops' Committee for Religious Liberty, says while proposal seems to retain "bulk of the existing religious exemption," it eliminates "protections for moral convictions.” (CNS photo/Leigh Vogel, Pool via Reuters)

WASHINGTON | The U.S. bishops' religious liberty chairman called it "disheartening" that proposed new rules on the Affordable Care Act's contraceptive mandate eliminate "protections for moral convictions" of employers who object to being forced to cover contraceptives in their employee health plans.

The proposal was issued by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Labor and the Department of the Treasury, and aims to end Trump-era rules giving employers more ability to opt out of providing contraceptive coverage in their health plans.

