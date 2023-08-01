PEOPLE-OF-LIFE-AWARD

Pro-life activists gather near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington on June 24, 2023, for the demonstration of National Celebrate Life Day commemorating the one-year anniversary of the Dobbs 2022 judgment by the U.S. Supreme Court, ending Roe v. Wade, 1973 court decision that legalized abortion throughout the country. (Photo OSV News/Evelyn Hockstein, Reuters)

The U.S. bishops have recognized three pro-life advocates for their longtime efforts by presenting them with People of Life awards.

The bishops conferred the 2023 honors on Margaret (Peggy) Hartshorn, board chair of Heartbeat International, a network of U.S. pro-life pregnancy resource centers; Aurora Tinajero, a pro-life advocate and radio host based in Texas; and the late clinical bioethicist, pediatrician and neonatologist Dr. Kathryn Moseley, who until her death in June 2023 at age 70 had been the assistant professor emerita of pediatrics at the University of Michigan.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.