People are seen near the U.S. Capitol in Washington June 24, 2022. Earlier the same day the Supreme Court overruled the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision that legalized abortion nationwide in 1973. (CNS photo/Tyler Orsburn)

WASHINGTON | After more than two dozen Catholic Democratic House lawmakers signed a "statement of principles" advocating for abortion access that cited tenets of their faith as their rationale, the U.S. bishops and other Catholics pushed back, arguing their position was contrary to church teaching.

The president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and the chairmen of the USCCB's pro-life and doctrine committees said in a joint statement issued late June 28 that invoking "teachings of the Catholic faith itself as justifying abortion or supporting a supposed right to abortion grievously distort the faith."

