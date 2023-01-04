BENEDICT-BASILICA-PUBLIC

The body of Pope Benedict XVI lies in St. Peter's Basilica for public viewing at the Vatican Jan. 2, 2023. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

The U.S. bishops are inviting Catholics to participate in a Jan. 5 to Jan. 13 novena for the repose of retired Pope Benedict XVI, who died Dec. 31 at the age of 95.

The start of the novena coincides with the date of the late pope's funeral Mass, which takes place Jan. 5 at St. Peter's Basilica in Rome. Pope Francis is presiding over the liturgy, and thousands are expected to attend.

