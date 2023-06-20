VATICAN-LETTER-SYNOD-ASSEMBLY

A printed copy of the "Instrumentum Laboris," or working document, for the world Synod of Bishops on synodality is seen in the Vatican press office June 20, 2023. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)

The working document released June 20 on the Catholic Church's upcoming worldwide Synod on Synodality "presents the People of God with a remarkable opportunity to reflect on what we have learned thus far about the nature of a synodal Church and how we might embrace that more fully," said Bishop Daniel E. Flores of Brownsville, Texas, in a same-day statement from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

"While this document's main purpose is to form the basis of the discernment taking place in Rome this October, I encourage everyone to read, pray and discuss this important document, and to see it in relation to the insights and fruits of their local, national, and continental Synodal consultations," said Bishop Flores. The bishop chairs the USCCB's Committee on Doctrine, andis tasked with "shepherding" the synodal process in the U.S.

