YAKIMA-MIGRANT-PASTORAL-VISIT

Bishops from the Pacific Northwest celebrate Mass with farmworkers at a migrant camp in Monitor, near Wenatchee, Wash., at the end of a U.S. bishops' pastoral visit to the Diocese of Yakima, Aug. 29, 2023. The bishops are, from left: Seattle Auxiliary Bishop Frank R. Schuster, Yakima Bishop Joseph J. Tyson and Auxiliary Bishop Eusebio L. Elizondo. (OSV News photo/courtesy of Ana Contreras and USCCB)

YAKIMA, Wash. | "The church doesn't have a mission; the mission has a church," said Bishop Joseph J. Tyson of the Diocese of Yakima, not quite pounding the table. Later, he told the group, "Our migrant ministry is the model for all of our ministries -- the parish is bigger than the building."

A group of 24 modern apostles were able to witness a glimpse of this during an Aug. 28-29 pastoral visit organized by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Subcommittee on Pastoral Care of Migrants, Refugees and Travelers. Participants from the USCCB, the Catholic Migrant Farmworker Network and related ministries met in Yakima to witness, support, and learn from the migrant ministry carried out by the diocese.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.