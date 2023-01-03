OBIT-BENEDICT

Pope Benedict XVI reaches out to people after celebrating Mass at Nationals Park in Washington April, 17, 2008.

WASHINGTON | Across the U.S., Catholic bishops called on the faithful to unite in mourning for retired Pope Benedict XVI, who died on the eve of the new year.

"While we grieve that he is no longer with us here, I join Catholics everywhere in offering my profound gratitude to the Lord for the gift of Pope Benedict XVI and his ministry," said Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. "Together we beg our Lord to grant him eternal rest."

