Miami Archbishop Thomas G. Wenski attends a June 16, 2023, session of the the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' spring plenary assembly in Orlando. (OSV News photo/Bob Roller)

Meeting in Orlando for their spring assembly, the U.S. bishops moved ahead on some efforts to advance the church's mission in the U.S., including new pastoral initiatives aimed at activating Catholics as missionary disciples. The gathering's June 15-16 plenary sessions proved relatively smooth, but featured moments of vigorous discussion at a few points, particularly around the formation of priests.

Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio of the U.S. Archdiocese for the Military Services gave his first address as U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops president presiding over the bishops' plenary assembly. He covered a variety of issues of concern to Catholics, such as the need for Congress to pass a comprehensive immigration reform and for an end to Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

