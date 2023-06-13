CHILD-LABOR-AGRICULTURE

File photo of a mural depicting child labor. According to the National Farm Worker Ministry (NFWM), hundreds of thousands of children and teenagers work as agricultural laborers. (Photo OSV News/Shanshan Chen, Reuters)

As the International Labor Organization of the United Nations took aim at child labor and the exploitation of children June 12, Pope Francis lent his support with a tweet.

"Many children, instead of receiving a good education, are exploited, subjected to slave labor," Pope Francis wrote. "No effort should be spared to end the scourge of child labor! Children are our hope. Let us not allow that hope to be stifled!"

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.