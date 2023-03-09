OSV News photo/Rick Musacchio, Tennessee Register

Seminarians chat in front of Sacred Heart Major Seminary in Detroit Oct. 5, 2021. A new report from Vocations Ministry "looks at the vocations crisis under the microscope" to understand the "severe lack of priests most dioceses experience, and how to fix the problem," says Rhonda Gruenewald, founder of the Texas-based ministry focused on creating a culture of vocations in Catholic parishes and education. (OSV News photo/CNS file, Marek Dziekonski via Detroit Catholic)

A new study cites trusted relationships with parish priests as a deciding factor in cultivating vocations and reducing the priest-to-parishioner ratio as essential for making such encounters possible.

The 2023 "State of Priestly Vocations in the United States" by Texas-based Vocation Ministry concludes that "the overall role of priests in fostering vocations is significant," with "around 70% of those ordained" reporting that they were invited by a priest to consider the calling.

