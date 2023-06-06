UVALDE-DC-PASTOR-VISIT

A woman places flowers among crosses in a memorial set up outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, to honor the 19 students and two teachers killed there May 24, 2022, in a mass shooting. People gathered at the memorial May 24, 2023, one year after the shooting. Father Daniel Carson, the pastor of St. Peter's Parish on Capitol Hill in Washington seen at right in the background of this photo, joined people praying there. He was among 14 parish leaders from across the United States who participated in a mission immersion trip to Uvalde sponsored by Catholic Extension. (OSV News photo/Rich Kalonick, courtesy Catholic Extension)

WASHINGTON | In one sense, priests are no different from other people. They feel the need to step away from the typical routine for a few days to refresh and recharge. There's always the beach, the woods, the big city.

But Father Dan Carson, the pastor of St. Peter's Parish on Capitol Hill? He went to Uvalde, Texas.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.