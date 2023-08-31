POPE-CREATION-MESSAGE

The Flathead River flows near Glacier National Park in Montana in this file photo from July 2016. In his message for the 2023 World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation, Pope Francis said that when the faithful keep "a right relationship with God, humanity and nature, then justice and peace can flow like a never-failing stream of pure water, nourishing humanity and all creatures." (CNS photo/Cindy Wooden)

WASHINGTON | For the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation Sept. 1 and the Season of Creation that follows, Pope Francis "invites us to reflect on the relationship between justice and creation," said the chairmen of the U.S. bishops' domestic and international policy committees.

"Pope Francis invites us to 'transform our hearts, our lifestyles, and the public policies (to) contribute to the mighty river of justice and peace in this Season of Creation,'" the two bishops said in a reflection released Aug. 29.

