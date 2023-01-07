NEW-CONGRESS-2023

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is sworn into office after being elected the next Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives in a late night 15th round of voting on the fourth day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington Jan. 7, 2023. (OSV News photo/Evelyn Hockstein, Reuters)

WASHINGTON | Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was elected Speaker of the House Jan. 7 after a tumultuous process that stretched across the first week of the new term. The 118th Congress began in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 3, and will continue for the two remaining years of President Joe Biden's current term in the White House.

The new Congress will likely be marked by significant partisanship, as Republicans take control of the House for the first time in Biden's presidency, leaving him with a divided government for the rest of his current term.

