CARDINAL GREGORY EUCHARIST KEYNOTE NBCC 2023

Washington Cardinal Wilton Gregory gives his July 21, 2023, keynote address at Congress XIII of the National Black Catholic Congress, held July 20-23 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center at National Harbor, Md. (OSV News photo/Mihoko Owada, Catholic Standard)

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. | Addressing an estimated 3,000 African American Catholics from 80 dioceses across the United States gathered for Congress XIII of the National Black Catholic Congress in the Washington metropolitan area from July 20-23, Washington Cardinal Wilton D. Gregory welcomed them to "a family reunion," and encouraged them to center their lives on the Eucharist in order to bring Christ's love and hope to the world.

"Our prophetic call to love is found in the Eucharist," Cardinal Gregory said in his July 21 keynote address at the National Black Catholic Congress at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.