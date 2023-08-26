BOYLE-MARCH-WASHINGTON-60

At the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, then-Archbishop Patrick O’Boyle offers the invocation at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom on Aug. 28, 1963. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who gave his famous “I Have a Dream” speech at the march, can be seen second from right. This year marks the 60th anniversary of that march. (OSV News Photo/Catholic Standard file)

The March on Washington 60 years ago will forever be remembered for the inspiring words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech. But it is also worth remembering that the march's invocation was delivered by Washington Archbishop Patrick O'Boyle, who not only stood with Dr. King that day, but dedicated his life to seeking justice for all people.

Shortly after becoming Washington's first resident archbishop in 1948, Archbishop O'Boyle began integrating local Catholic parishes and schools. Washington's new archbishop was a no-nonsense man, a native of Scranton, Pennsylvania, whose father was an Irish immigrant and worked in a steel mill. As a New York parish priest, Father O'Boyle served in a poor neighborhood and later helped lead the U.S. Catholic Church's relief efforts to refugees affected by World War II and its aftermath.

