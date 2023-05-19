TEXAS-SEAFARERS-CENTER-BLESSING

Bishop Brendan J. Cahill of Victoria, Texas, blesses the people who attended the open house ceremony at the newly built Point Comfort Seafarers Center in Point Comfort, Texas, May 16, 2023. (OSV News photo/Janet Jones, courtesy The Catholic Lighthouse)

No longer is the seafarer ministry in Point Comfort in the Diocese of Victoria the only one without a physical structure to welcome seafarers.

On May 16, people who support the seafarers ministry celebrated the building and Victoria Bishop Brendan J. Cahill blessed the structure.

