Tennessee's three Catholic bishops -- Bishops J. Mark Spalding of Nashville, David P. Talley of Memphis and Richard F. Stika of Knoxville -- and the Tennessee Catholic Conference signed on to letter to Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly urging passage of gun safety measures. Voices for a Safer Tennessee, a nonpartisan statewide coalition, drafted the letter it said would be shared directly with Lee and lawmakers April 18, 2023. (OSV News file photos/Diocese of Nashville, Rick Musacchio, Tennessee Register, courtesy Diocese of Knoxville)

The three Catholic bishops of Tennessee -- Bishop J. Mark Spalding of Nashville, Bishop David P. Talley of Memphis and Bishop Richard F. Stika of Knoxville -- and the Tennessee Catholic Conference have included their names on a letter to Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly urging passage of gun safety measures.

The letter, signed by faith leaders from across the state, was drafted by Voices for a Safer Tennessee, a newly formed, nonpartisan statewide coalition dedicated to prioritizing gun safety and advocating for common sense gun laws to make communities across Tennessee safer for all.

