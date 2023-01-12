BXVI-OFFICIAL-PORTRAIT-ARTIST

Igor Babailov, who was commissioned to paint the official portrait of Pope Benedict XVI in 2006 and officially completed it in 2007, is seen standing in front of his artwork in an undated photo. (OSV News photo/courtesy Igor Babailov)

In the days following the Dec. 31, 2022, death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, his enduring legacy as a theologian and scholar has been remembered throughout the world. And it’s that legacy that world-renowned portrait artist, Igor Babailov, proclaimed maestro by many, sought to capture in the late pope’s official portrait: “The Truth, The Way, and the Life.”

A fine art giclee of the portrait, which Babailov presented to the late Bishop David Choby, was positioned on the altar of the Cathedral of the Incarnation in Nashville, Tennessee, when Bishop J. Mark Spalding celebrated a memorial Mass in honor of Pope Benedict on Thursday, Jan. 5, the day of the late pope's funeral.

