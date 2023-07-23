TEKAKWITHA KEYNOTE BOARDING SCHOOLS

Samuel Torres, deputy chief executive officer for The National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition, talks about boarding schools during a keynote address July 21, 2023, at the Tekakwitha Conference in Bloomington, Minn. (OSV News photo/Dave Hrbacek, The Catholic Spirit)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. | Samuel Torres invited those listening to his keynote talk on the history of Native American boarding schools during the second full day of the 84th annual Tekakwitha Conference "to widen the circle."

Addressing the effects of Native boarding schools -- which includes a legacy of forced assimilation and abuse -- "is going to take all of us," a collective effort from people of every race, faith and nation, said Torres, deputy chief executive officer of the Minneapolis-based nonprofit National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition (NABS). "This is not simply a Native issue, it's a human issue."

