INSTRUMENTUM-LABORIS-REAX

Bishops pray at the start of a session of the Synod of Bishops on Young People, Faith and Vocational Discernment at the Vatican Oct. 9, 2018. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)

Surprising punctuation caught Patrick Schmadeke's attention when he read the Synod on Synodality's recently released working document: an abundance of question marks -- around 300.

For the director of evangelization for the Diocese of Davenport, Iowa, those questions signal a willingness for the church to "live in the tension of the inquiry."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.