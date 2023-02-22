BISHOP-MURDER-SUSPECT-CHARGED

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna comforts Los Angeles Archbishop José H. Gomez while he speaks during a Feb. 20, 2023, news conference after the arrest of 61-year-old Carlos Medina, the suspect in the murder of Auxiliary Bishop David G. O'Connell. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Feb. 22 that Medina has been charged with murder. (OSV News photo/Victor Alemán, Angelus News)

LOS ANGELES | Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Feb. 22 that the suspect arrested in the shooting death of Los Angeles Auxiliary Bishop David G. O'Connell has been charged with murder.

Carlos Medina, 61, was taken into custody the morning of Feb. 20 by Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies as the prime suspect in the shooting death of the bishop, who was found dead in his home in the Los Angeles suburb of Hacienda Heights on the afternoon of Feb. 18.

