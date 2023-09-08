9/11-ANNIVERSARY-DEACON

The Tribute in Light installation and the One World Trade Center tower are seen from Brooklyn Bridge Park in New York City Sept. 11, 2021, the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. (OSV News photo/Brendan McDermid, Reuters)
9/11-ANNIVERSARY-DEACON

Deacon Paul Carris assists at Mass with Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin of Newark in this undated image. (OSV News/Archdiocese of Newark)

On a September morning 22 years ago, now-Deacon Paul Carris of the Archdiocese of Newark, New Jersey, settled into his cubicle in a New York skyscraper -- the iconic World Trade Center 1, also known as the North Tower.

Six weeks earlier, the civil engineer -- a 46-year-old layman at the time and a self-described "compartmentalized" Catholic, whose faith was neatly segmented from other areas of his life -- had left his private consulting work to rejoin the staff of his former employer, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.