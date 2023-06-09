CARA-SURVEY-DIACONATE

Deacon Francis Cuffie is vested by Msgr. Joseph Malagreca during his ordination to the diaconate at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Brooklyn, N.Y., May 25, 2019. The estimated number of permanent deacons in active ministry in U.S. was 13,695 in 2022, the lowest amount since 2011, according to results of new CARA survey. (OSV News photo/CNS file, Gregory A. Shemitz)

WASHINGTON | Results of an annual survey on the permanent diaconate of the U.S. Catholic Church show the estimated number of deacons in active ministry was 13,695 in 2022, the lowest since 2011.

"While the share of active permanent deacons in the Latin Church is forecasted to remain relatively stable (72%±3% in 2027), this trend is in keeping with the slow decline in the diaconate over the past several years," said a report on the survey results released June 8 by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.