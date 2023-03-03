HOLY-DAYS-CASE

The U.S. Supreme Court, iseen in Washington Oct. 2, 2022, is scheduled to to hear oral arguments in Groff v. DeJoy April 18, 2023, a case that could have broad implications for employees seeking religious accommodations from their employers. Gerald Groff, an evangelical Christian and former U.S. Postal Service worker, says he was denied an accommodation to observe his Sunday Sabbath by not taking Sunday shifts. (OSV News photo/Elizabeth Frantz, Reuters)

WASHINGTON | The U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to consider a case April 18 that could have broad implications for employees seeking religious accommodations from their employers.

The high court is scheduled to hear oral arguments in Groff v. DeJoy, a case concerning Gerald Groff, an evangelical Christian and former U.S. Postal Service worker, who was denied an accommodation to observe his Sunday Sabbath by not taking Sunday shifts.

