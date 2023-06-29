SCOTUS-SUNDAY-WORK

U.S. postal workers load their trucks as they begin their day in Carlsbad, Calif., Aug.17, 2020. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously June 29, 2023, in favor of a former postal worker who said that he was denied a religious accommodation to observe his Sunday Sabbath by not taking Sunday shifts that resulted in the loss of his job. (OSV News photo/Mike Blake, Reuters)

The U.S. Supreme Court issued a unanimous decision June 29 in favor of a former postal worker who said he was denied a religious accommodation to observe Christian precepts on keeping holy the Lord's Day by his former employer.

The case Groff v. DeJoy concerned Gerald Groff, an evangelical Christian and former U.S. Postal Service worker, who was denied an accommodation to observe his Sunday Sabbath by not taking Sunday shifts that resulted in the loss of his job.

