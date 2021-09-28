This is the poster for Respect Life Month 2021 observed in October by the U.S. Catholic Church. As part of the Year of St. Joseph declared by Pope Francis, this year’s celebration "highlights the example of that great saint," said a Sept. 27 statement from Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann of Kansas City, Kansas, who is chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities. Oct. 3 is Respect Life Sunday. (CNS photo/courtesy RespectLife.org)