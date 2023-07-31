BALTIMORE-SISTERS-SERVICE

Sisters Poor of Jesus Christ distribute food and talk with people experiencing homelessness on the streets of downtown Baltimore May 3, 2023. (OSV News photo/Kevin J. Parks, Catholic Review)

BALTIMORE | Peeking out from beneath a tan tarp as she sat in the alley alongside the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in downtown Baltimore, an elderly woman watched three young nuns stroll her way.

"Anyone here?" asked one of the religious sisters, stopping in front of the humblest of city abodes on a damp, chilly May afternoon.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.