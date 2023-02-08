CHIEFS-FAITHFUL-FANS

Sister Maureen Kehoe, who was once a cheerleader in junior high school, leads her fellow Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth, Kan., in a "C-H-I-E-F-S" cheer Feb. 2, 2023, while they rewatch the Jan. 29 AFC Championship game on YouTube when the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31–20. (OSV News photo/Jay Soldner, The Leaven)

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. | Gathered for a pregame huddle in Ross Hall at their motherhouse, a spirited group of Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth enthusiastically shared advice and encouragement in advance of the big Super Bowl game Feb. 12 pitting the hometown favorite Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

These women know their football -- and related sports trivia. To Andy Reid, Chiefs head coach, Sister Paula Rose Jauernig had this to say: "Say your prayers. Eat your cheeseburger for lunch. Keep your team together!"

