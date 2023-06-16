GOWER-BENEDICTINE-REAX

Sister Mary Wilhelmina Lancaster, foundress of the Benedictines of Mary, Queen of Apostles, is pictured in a Sept. 26, 2019, photo. (OSV News photo/Benedictines of Mary, Queen of Apostles)

Mother Abbess Cecilia Snell puts the number of pilgrims who in the past six weeks have flocked to her Benedictine abbey in rural Missouri between 10,000 and 15,000.

It's a conservative estimate, she said, of the droves of people who, at times, have waited hours in line to see the body of the community's foundress, Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster. The Benedictines of Mary, Queen of Apostles disinterred her remains April 28, four years after her death at age 95, and discovered a surprising lack of decay, leading to claims of her incorruptibility and potential for canonization.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.