CHAMPION-SHRINE-FIRST-FEAST

Worshippers are pictured in a file photo praying during adoration of the Blessed Sacrament at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wis. Green Bay Bishop David L. Ricken announced April 20, 2023, that the shrine has changed its name to the National Shrine of Our Lady of Champion. In addition, a solemnity Mass will now be celebrated each year on Oct. 9, the anniversary of the 1859 apparitions of the Blessed Virgin Mary to Adele Brise. (OSV News photo/Sam Lucero)

CHAMPION, Wis. | On Oct. 9, the National Shrine of Our Lady of Champion celebrates the 164th anniversary of the Blessed Virgin Mary's second and third apparitions to Adele Brise -- the only approved Marian apparitions in the United States. While the observance has long been a yearly event, this is the first year the liturgy is marked as a solemnity.

"This is the first of what we are hoping will be an annual celebration of Our Lady of Champion on the grounds of the shrine," said Bishop David L. Ricken of Green Bay, Wisconsin, who announced last April the annual Mass would be celebrated with the liturgical rank of solemnity.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.