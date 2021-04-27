Students and faculty members at Marymount University arrive at one of the athletic buildings on the Catholic college's Arlington, Va., campus, to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a coronavirus vaccine clinic April 21, 2021. The clinic, which was the result of a partnership with both Safeway and the Army National Guard, allowed a total of 1,174 individuals to get vaccinated -- exceeding the initial goal of Marymount administrators. (CNS photo/Chaz Muth)