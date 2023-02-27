ROSARY-RESPECT-LIFE-MONTH

People pray the rosary in this illustration photo. (CNS photo/Bob Roller)
A woman prays the rosary during Eucharistic adoration following the opening Mass of the National Prayer Vigil for Life Jan. 19, 2023, at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington. Holy Cross Family Ministries' Family Rosary has launched its "At the Foot of the Cross" campaign for Lent to encourage families to pray the rosary together. (OSV News photo/Bob Roller)

WASHINGTON | Tom Lyman, director of Family Rosary, hopes that especially during Lent -- which calls Catholics to commit more time to the Lord in prayer -- families will pray the rosary together and take part in the ministry's "At the Foot of the Cross" Lenten campaign.

Family Rosary is part of Holy Cross Family Ministries, which continues the mission of Holy Cross Father Patrick Peyton, known for the adage "The family that prays together stays together." Because he urged families to say the rosary together, he was aptly dubbed "The Rosary Priest."

