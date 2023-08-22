SF-ARCHDIOCESE-BANKRUPTCY

SF-ARCHDIOCESE-BANKRUPTCY

San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone, seen here in a 2021 file photo, announced Aug. 21, 2023, the archdiocese was filing for Chap…

SAN FRANCISCO | Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone of San Francisco announced Aug. 21 the archdiocese has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization "to facilitate settlements" with survivors of clergy abuse.

The decision came after much reflection and prayer, and consultation with the archdiocese's financial and legal advisers, he said in a letter to the faithful.

