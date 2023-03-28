ROMERO-MASS

Feligreses salvadoreños, vestidos con trajes típicos, saludan al cardenal de Washington Wilton Gregory en la Misa conmemorativa de la fiesta de San "scar Romero celebrada en el santuario del Sagrado Corazón en Washington, DC, el 24 de marzo de 2023. (Foto OSV News/Mihoko Owada, Catholic Standard)

WASHINGTON | With great enthusiasm and devotion, hundreds of Salvadoran families gathered for a March 24 Mass at the Sacred Heart Shrine in Washington to celebrate the feast of St. Oscar Romero, bishop and martyr from El Salvador.

During the Mass, the faithful thanked Cardinal Wilton D. Gregory of Washington,for the support that he provides to the Hispanic community. Auxiliary Bishop Evelio Menjívar, believed to be the first Salvadoran bishop appointed in the United States, was officially received by the parishioners. Bishop Oswaldo Escobar of Chalatenango, El Salvador, also concelebrated the Eucharist.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.