MIGRANTS-FLOWN-TO-CALIFORNIA

Bishop Jaime Soto of Sacramento, Calif., is seen in this 2019 file photo. The Diocese of Sacramento joined the city of Sacramento and outreach groups to welcome a group of 36 migrants who were flown to the California capital June 2 and 6, 2023, by officials in Florida. (OSV News photo/CNS file, Bob Roller)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. | The Diocese of Sacramento joined the city of Sacramento and community organizations to welcome 36 migrants who were flown to the California capital June 2 and 6 on flights arranged by Florida officials.

"The outpouring of support for the 36 migrants who arrived in Sacramento in recent days has been inspiring and a reminder of our continued responsibility to protect human life and enhance human dignity through the works of mercy," Bishop Jaime Soto of Sacramento said in a statement released June 8 by the California Catholic Conference.

