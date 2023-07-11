NAVAJO-NATION-WATER-RIGHTS

Eugene Boonie, a member of the Navajo Nation, fills up his water tank at the livestock water spigot in the Bodaway Chapter of the Navajo Nation, in Blue Gap, Ariz., Sept. 17, 2020. After a 5-4 Supreme Court decision struck a blow to the Navajo Nation’s request for federal assistance in securing water for the reservation June 22, 2023, Catholics who minister among Native Americans shared their thoughts on the historic water crisis facing the Southwest U.S. and the Indigenous populations who live there.

 STEPHANIE KEITH REUTERS | OSV NEWS

PHOENIX  |  After a 5-4 Supreme Court decision struck a blow to the Navajo Nation's request for federal assistance in securing water for the reservation June 22, Catholics who minister among Native Americans shared their thoughts on the historic water crisis facing the Southwest U.S. and the Indigenous populations who live there.

"People line up at a community well and fill up their water containers to take out to their homesteads to be able to have water for their families for the week, sometimes for days. If it's an older couple, it might last a little longer," said Dot Teso, president of St. Michael Indian School in St. Michaels, Arizona, which was founded by St. Katharine Drexel in 1902. "You can imagine if you were going on a camping trip and you're thinking about water for the trip — these people have to think of this every day."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.