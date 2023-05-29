MILITARY-CHAPLAIN-THURBER

Suzanne Thurber Gregoire, mother of Father David G. Thurber Jr., center, and retired Col. Paul St. Laurent pin the priest's new rank of lieutenant colonel upon his shoulders in the sanctuary at St. Barnabas Church in Portsmouth, R.I., during an April 24, 2023, ceremony. Father Thurber, pastor of St. Barnabas, has served as a military chaplain in the Rhode Island Air National Guard for 12 years and was promoted from the rank of major to lieutenant colonel. (OSV News photo/Rick Snizek, Rhode Island Catholic)

Although such ceremonies are normally held on a military base, it seemed most appropriate that the promotion of chaplain Father David G. Thurber Jr. from the rank of major to lieutenant colonel in the Rhode Island Air National Guard take place in the sanctuary at St. Barnabas Church, where he has served as pastor for the last two years.

With the early evening sunlight streaming through the stained-glass image of the risen Jesus above the front doors of the church -- a window itself salvaged from a former Navy chapel in Newport -- Father Thurber sat to the side of the altar as fellow members of the Air National Guard extolled his worthiness of such a promotion.

