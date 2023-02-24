HIDDEN-JEWEL-CHURCH

Baptistry mosaics and brass works by artist Peter Recker are seen at St. Rita Catholic Church in Indianapolis March 6, 2022. The architectural and artistic significance of the church, an example of Mid-Century Modern design, has been nationally recognized and holds what is possibly the world's largest collection of art works by Recker, a globally renowned Catholic artist of the mid-1900s. Founded in 1919, St. Rita Parish was the first designated Black Catholic parish in Indiana. (OSV News photo/Caleb Legg, courtesy National Fund for Sacred Places)
RESTORING-BLACK-CATHOLIC-CHURCHES

A mural known as "Dance of Holy Innocents" is pictured in the sanctuary of Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in New Orleans Sept. 16, 2022. (OSV News photo/Elise Grenier, courtesy Grenier Conservation)

At Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in New Orleans, there hangs behind the sanctuary's altar of worship a mural known as the "Dance of Holy Innocence."

But this work, measuring 45 feet high by 25 feet wide, and the church it resides in, are symbols of the enduring faith of Black Catholics within the wider church, and the importance of the Virgin Mary in their worship.

